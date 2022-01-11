MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

WFH in all private offices in Delhi, excluding those exempt in new COVID-19 curbs

The restaurants and bars have been asked to discontinue offering dine-in facilities and be allowed to remain open only for delivery.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)

The Delhi government on January 11, announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the national capital, as it sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The restaurants and bars have been asked to discontinue offering dine-in facilities and be allowed to remain open only for delivery.

The its latest notification, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also ordered all private offices to be closed, except those falling under 'exempted category'. The government has advised private offices to follow work from home protocols.

This decision comes after a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi has seen a huge spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On January 10, Delhi logged 17 more deaths due to the COVID-19 and around 19,166 new cases, with one in every four persons undergoing testing turning positive. The capital currently has 65,803 active cases of which 44,028 are in home isolation. The current positivity rate stands at 25 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Covid-19 #DDMA #Delhi #Omicron
first published: Jan 11, 2022 11:20 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.