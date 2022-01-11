WFH in all private offices in Delhi, excluding those exempt in new COVID-19 curbs

(Representative image: Reuters)

The Delhi government on January 11, announced that restaurants and bars will remain shut for dine-in services in the national capital, as it sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The restaurants and bars have been asked to discontinue offering dine-in facilities and be allowed to remain open only for delivery.

The its latest notification, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority also ordered all private offices to be closed, except those falling under 'exempted category'. The government has advised private offices to follow work from home protocols.

This decision comes after a review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.