Wadhwani Foundation announces $1 million to families impacted by COVID-19

Representational image

Bengaluru-based Wadhwani Foundation (WF) announced on Monday it would donate $ 1 million in grants to ten charities and NGOs to help alleviate the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

These grants provide medical resources and assistance to COVID-19 patients and their families, it said in a statement.

A billionaire donated crypto meme tokens worth $1 billion to India. It may just be worth $50 million - Here’s why

"Combating the severe rise in COVID-19 cases and the tremendous burden on Indian families requires a comprehensive approach from as many organisations as possible," said WF's Founder and Chairman Romesh Wadhwani.