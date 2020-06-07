App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Virus: Chhattisgarh gets first quarantine centre for pregnant women

Chhattisgarh has, so far, recorded 997 COVID-19 cases, though active cases are 734 as 259 patients have recovered and four have succumbed to the infection.

PTI

A quarantine centre exclusively for pregnant women, among the groups most vulnerable due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been set up in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, an official said on June 7.

The facility has come up at a community health centre in Kesla village, some 120 kilometres from here, and presently houses eight pregnant women, all migrant workers who had returned from different states amid the lockdown, a public relations department official said.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, special facilities are being provided to pregnant women, children and senior citizens in quarantine centres. The first quarantine centre for pregnant women has come up in Kesla village of Bilaspur district," he said.

Close

Nutritional food, screening facilities and protective gear are available at the centre, which is sanitised three times a day, and medical personnel have been deployed round the clock, he added.

related news

As on Saturday, 2,31,536 people, mostly migrants, were kept in 19,732 quarantine centres in the state, while 52,997 were in home isolation as a precautionary measure.

Chhattisgarh has, so far, recorded 997 COVID-19 cases, though active cases are 734 as 259 patients have recovered and four have succumbed to the infection.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Reopening India | Opening restaurants, religious places: Rules in different states

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Maharashtra starts 'Mission Begin Again' Phase 3 on June 8: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

Unlock 1.0 | Religious institutions in Kerala to remain shut: Report

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.