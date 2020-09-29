Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on September 29 tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent a test for the infection earlier today.



The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation.

— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

Earlier this month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also tested positive for the virus.

India has more than 61 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and so far over 96,000 people across the country have lost their lives due to the infection. More than 70,000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, government data showed this morning.