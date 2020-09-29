172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|vice-president-venkaiah-naidu-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5901681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

He is asymptomatic and has been advised home quarantine.

Moneycontrol News

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on September 29 tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent a test for the infection earlier today.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," read a tweet on the Vice President's official Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also tested positive for the virus.

Close
India has more than 61 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and so far over 96,000 people across the country have lost their lives due to the infection. More than 70,000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, government data showed this morning.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 09:32 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.