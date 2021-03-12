Vaccination drive in south Haryana districts hit by rumours of 'cow blood, pig fat and infertility'

Citizens aged above 60 and 45-plus with comorbidities are eligible for the vaccine shots (File image)

Rumours related to COVID-19 vaccines have adversely affected the ongoing vaccination drive in the southern districts of Haryana. A section of locals fear the use of cow meat or blood, or pig fat in the serum used for vaccines.

In Palwal district, up to 60 residents wrote to the local administration and the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), conveying their decision to opt out from the immunisation programme, Times of India reported on March 12.

In their letters, the residents expressed fear over the rumoured use of cow's blood, meat or fats in developing the vaccine doses. The bovine animal is considered sacred by adherents of the Hindu faith.

In neighbouring district of Nuh, the rumours of pig fat being used in the vaccine has driven away a significant section of eligible beneficiaries from the Muslim community - which considers the parts of swine as taboo.

The region is also hit by the rumour that the vaccines can turn a person "infertile", the report said. The Union Health Ministry, in its guidelines issued ahead of the vaccination drive, had categorically rejected the misinformation.

The rumours are considered to have contributed to the low turnout at vaccination centres in southern Haryana districts.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine has been lowest in Charkhi Dadri district, where 6,240 doses have been administered to the beneficiaries so far, followed by 7763 doses in Nuh and 9,096 in Jind.

The vaccine coverage is highest in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat, where the doses have been administered to 93,177, 62,625 and 24,607 beneficiaries, respectively.