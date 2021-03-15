COVID-19 | Vaccination based on profession not in national interest, amounts to discrimination, govt tells SC

Healthcare and other frontline workers including police, paramilitary, civic staff were included in the priority group (Representative image - Reuters)

The central government on March 15 marked its opposition to a plea filed before the Supreme Court seeking the inclusion of lawyers, judges and court staff in the COVID-19 vaccination priority group.

Prioritising the COVID-19 vaccines for a class or section of the population, based on their profession, is "discriminatory" and "not in the national interest", the Centre has stated in its reply filed before the court through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"The COVID-19 vaccination drive cannot be carried out based on a separate class for lawyers," NDTV quoted the government as saying before the apex court bench.

The petition was admitted last month by a top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. The CJI was part of the three-member bench which heard the case on March 15, along with Justice Bopanna and Justice Ramasubramanian.

The petition was filed by one Arvind Singh, who claimed that members of the judicial system should also be treated at par with the frontline workers who were given the vaccine shots before the general populace.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Singh's public interest litigation (PIL) had stated that "the police, security forces, revenue officials - all these people have been given priority but all these people, whatever they do, culminates into the judicial system."

A similar plea was also moved in the Delhi High Court, which prompted the bench to enquire from Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech - the two vaccine manufacturers whose doses have been approved for emergency use - about their capacities.

SII and Bharat Biotech had moved the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of the petition in the Delhi HC to the apex court.

The CJI-led bench decided to adjourn the hearings on Singh's PIL to March 18, when the top court would also hear the transfer petitions moved by SII and Bharat Biotech, Live Law reported.

The vaccination drive was rolled out in India on January 16, but was restricted only to healthcare and other frontline workers till March. From the onset of this month, those aged above 60 and 45-plus with comorbidities were also made eligible.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, till 7 am on March 15, had recorded a total administration of 2,99,08,038 vaccine doses across the country.