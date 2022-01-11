Uttarakhand government bans holy dip on Makar Sankranti in Haridwar

(Represemtative Image Source: AP)

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections suspected to be driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Uttarakhand government has banned the ritual holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar on Makar Sankranti on January 14.

The authorities have also imposed restrictions on entry to Har ki Pauri area, which sees a throng of devotees every day.

Haridwar district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey also announced a night curfew from 10 pm to 6am on January 14, news agency ANI said.

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar that marks the end of winter and beginning of the spring as well as the harvest season. The festival is also celebrated as Uttarayan, as the sun begins its journey north, or uttar in Hindi.

The hill state is to vote for a new assembly on February 14 and the surge in daily infections is a worry.

While announcing the poll schedule on January 8, the Election Commission banned rallies, road shows and corner meetings in all the five-poll bound states to check the spread of coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Manipur are the other states that will pick a new assembly.

Uttarakhand will also not allow dharnas, demonstrations or public events like cultural gatherings till January 16.

On January 10, the state government ordered closure of schools. Teaching continues online.