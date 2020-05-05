App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

The accused have been charged with promoting enmity on grounds of religion, and disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

Prayagraj police arrested three villagers and booked three others for putting up barricades and a poster banning the entry of Muslims in their village, The Indian Express has reported .

According to the police, the poster was put up in Dusauti village in the Handiya police station area on Sunday, three days after a young man in a neighbouring village tested positive for COVID-19.

After a photograph of the poster went viral, the police as well as the District Magistrate visited the village to gather details of six men seen in the poster.

Close

The police identified three of those in the poster as Sanjay Kumar, Ashwani Pandey, and Shiv Baba and arrested them from their homes. While the three were remanded in police custody by a judicial court, the police is on the lookout for the other accused.

related news

"The accused put up barricades on the road that leads to a neighbouring village. They later pasted the controversial poster over the barricading, which read that people from the Muslim community were not allowed to enter the village.

"Someone in the village clicked the photograph and circulated it on social media,” village head Basant Lal, whose role is also being investigated, said, adding that residents of his village were scared after hearing that one person tested positive in the neighbouring village.

The accused have been charged with promoting enmity on grounds of religion, engaging in malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant.

First Published on May 5, 2020 10:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

