Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Prayagraj police arrested three villagers and booked three others for putting up barricades and a poster banning the entry of Muslims in their village, The Indian Express has reported .

According to the police, the poster was put up in Dusauti village in the Handiya police station area on Sunday, three days after a young man in a neighbouring village tested positive for COVID-19.

After a photograph of the poster went viral, the police as well as the District Magistrate visited the village to gather details of six men seen in the poster.

The police identified three of those in the poster as Sanjay Kumar, Ashwani Pandey, and Shiv Baba and arrested them from their homes. While the three were remanded in police custody by a judicial court, the police is on the lookout for the other accused.

"The accused put up barricades on the road that leads to a neighbouring village. They later pasted the controversial poster over the barricading, which read that people from the Muslim community were not allowed to enter the village.

"Someone in the village clicked the photograph and circulated it on social media,” village head Basant Lal, whose role is also being investigated, said, adding that residents of his village were scared after hearing that one person tested positive in the neighbouring village.

The accused have been charged with promoting enmity on grounds of religion, engaging in malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings, and disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant.