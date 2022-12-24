US urges citizens to avoid China travel amid Covid spike

The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs' website reviewed the guidelines for US Citizens travelling to China and urged them to reconsider travel to that nation if possible.
The website's travel guidelines cited reasons such as the surge in COVID-19 cases, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, and COVID-19-related restrictions for avoiding travel. The new guidelines also mentioned that access to medical care, including treatment in hospitals and ambulance service, is likely to be delayed or limited in China.
The advisory said that travellers going to China will be tested for Covid 19 and made to quarantine at a government-designated location upon arrival.
Addressing the measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus from positive patients, the bureau said that travelers who test positive during this quarantine time may be transferred to a government-designated medical facility.
For travellers going to areas with confirmed COVID-19 cases, restrictions may include being confined at home or moved to a government-designated quarantine facility or hospital.
The advisory informed that the Department does not provide direct medical care to private US citizens abroad, but US citizens overseas may receive China-approved vaccine doses where they are eligible.
While the use of lockdowns has been done away with for now, the advisory suggested that they might still occur with little notice. The advisory also stated that officials in China may restrict the movement of people to specific districts, compounds, or residences. Officials may also require people to transfer to a quarantine facility.
The advisory urged travellers to have sufficient water, food, and medication on hand as a possible lockdown might affect the workforce, the availability of groceries, delivery services and flow of public transportation .