US to end travel bans for vaccinated passengers early November

The United States announced Monday it will lift COVID travel bans on all passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect in "early November," reported AFP.

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed 18 months ago by Donald Trump as the COVID-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

There will be some exceptions to the vaccine policy, officials said.

The United States currently bars most non-US citizens who within the last 14 days have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen countries in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil.

