US stockpile stuck with 66 million doses of hydroxychloroquine: Report

After the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) revoked the emergency use authorisation (EUA) status it had earlier granted to hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the country's National Strategic Stockpile is now left with as many as 66 million doses of the drug, according to a report by The New York Times.

The FDA on June 15 withdrew the EUA for Chloroquine Phosphate (CQ) and Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate (HCQ), as it no longer believes the drugs may be effective in treating COVID-19 and that their side-effects may outweigh any potential benefit.

As early as March, the US government had started stockpiling donated HCQ when it was touted as being effective against the coronavirus. The age-old anti-malarial drugs gained much popularity after US President Donald Trump hailed the medications as magic bullets for treating COVID-19.

On March 28, USFDA had granted EUA to CQ and HCQ, despite serious differences among the medical community about using this drug without data. After trump championed the drug, initially raising expectations of its efficacy, conflicting reports later added to the confusion about the decades-old drug.

British scientists last week halted a major trial after it found that the drug was "useless" at treating COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, India, a leading exporter of generic medicines across the world, has also lifted the ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine earlier this month. The export ban on HCQ was put in place in March as the coronavirus outbreak disrupted supply chains.

