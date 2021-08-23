US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Representative image.

The United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Service, granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on August 23, CNBC reported.

This has made the two-shot Pfizer vaccine the first to receive full approval from the federal government.

The Pfizer vaccine has been in use in the US under an emergency authorisation since December 2020. The vaccine is available to people 12 years old and above.

Since then, more than 204 million Pfizer shots have been administered, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report claimed.

Public health officials hope it will convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective. Vaccine hesitancy among some Americans has hindered the United States response to the COVID-19 disease.

"While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated," said Janet Woodcock, the US Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner.

Roughly 51 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far, even as a recent surge of infections spurred by the contagious Delta variant ravages parts of the country with low vaccination rates, Reuters reported.