MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now :Option Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

This has made the two-shot Pfizer vaccine the first to receive full approval from the federal government.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 07:34 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

The United States Food and Drug Administration, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Service, granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on August 23, CNBC reported.

This has made the two-shot Pfizer vaccine the first to receive full approval from the federal government.

The Pfizer vaccine has been in use in the US under an emergency authorisation since December 2020. The vaccine is available to people 12 years old and above.

Since then, more than 204 million Pfizer shots have been administered, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report claimed.

Public health officials hope it will convince more unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective. Vaccine hesitancy among some Americans has hindered the United States response to the COVID-19 disease.

Close

"While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated," said Janet Woodcock, the US Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner.

Roughly 51 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far, even as a recent surge of infections spurred by the contagious Delta variant ravages parts of the country with low vaccination rates, Reuters reported.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #FDA #Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine #United States
first published: Aug 23, 2021 07:24 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.