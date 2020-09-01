Unlock 4.0 rules for Odisha: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 released guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ which will begin on September 1 upon completion of ‘Unlock 3.0’ on August 31. ‘Unlock 4.0’ will extend until September 30.

A strict lockdown will continue in the containment zones, the ministry said. Adding to relaxations made during the first three stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons. This will be effective from September 21.

Additionally, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Odisha has recorded over 1.06 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, and 503 people in the state have lost their lives due to the infection. The number of active cases in the state stood at 28,719 and 77,286 people have already recovered.

The state government has not permitted the reopening of religious places or places of worship until September 30.

In order to facilitate the free movement of students appearing for the JEE Main and NEET examinations, the state government has announced that lockdown will not be in force across the state during two phases- from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12-14.