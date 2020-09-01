Unlock 4.0 rules for Nagaland: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 released guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ which will begin on September 1 upon completion of ‘Unlock 3.0’ on August 31. ‘Unlock 4.0’ will extend until September 30.

A strict lockdown will continue in the containment zones, the ministry said. Adding to relaxations made during the first three stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons. This will be effective from September 21.

Additionally, there will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movements.'

Nagaland has recorded 4,003 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection so far, of which 794 are active cases while 3,191 people have recovered. Eight people in the state have lost their lives due to the virus.

The chief secretary issued consolidated lockdown guidelines that will remain in effect from September 1-30, 2020. Shops, outlets and departmental stores have been allowed to open. Shops and hawker stalls located in marketing complexes and crowded areas have been permitted to open and operate alternately at a maximum 50 percent strength on any given day.