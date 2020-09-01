Unlock 4.0 rules for Mizoram: What is allowed, what is not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on August 29 released the guidelines for 'Unlock 4.0' which will begin on September 1 upon completion of ‘Unlock 3.0’ on August 31. ‘Unlock 4.0’ will extend until September 30.

A strict lockdown will continue in the containment zones, the ministry said. Adding to relaxations made during the first three stages of ‘Unlock’, the Centre has permitted social/academic/sports/cultural/religious congregations, among others, to be held with a ceiling of 100 persons. This will be effective from September 21.

Additionally, there will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission or e-permit will be required for such movements.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed until September 30. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres (excluding open-air theatres) will remain shut.

However, all individuals and establishments will have to maintain physical distancing norms and safety protocols.

State and Union Territory administrations have been allowed to retain restrictions when deemed necessary. While states and UTs can still refuse to permit some activities allowed by the central government, they cannot give relaxations for activities that have not been allowed by the Centre yet.

Mizoram has reported 1,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as on August 31, 2020. Of these, 422 are active cases while 589 have recovered. No death due to the virus has been reported in the state so far.

From August 24 onward, inter-state movement of vehicles carrying non-essential commodities was resumed in the state. Meanwhile, flights to and from the Lengpui Airport in Aizawl are permitted to operate only on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

However, the state government has made an exception to this rule in light of the statewide lockdown in West Bengal on September 7 (Monday), September 11 (Friday) and September 12 (Saturday). It has notified that the airport will be opened for commercial passenger airlines on September 8-9 (Tuesday-Wednesday), instead of September 7 and September 12, "as a one-time modification" of its August 26 order.