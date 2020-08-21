Unlock 3.0 rules for Punjab: What is allowed, what is not

The Centre issued Unlock 3.0 guidelines earlier this week, easing relaxations further, yet maintaining caution. It also said that the onus to permit/bar certain activities lies on the state governments, and that they can take those decisions after proper assessment of the ground situation.

The Punjab government has allowed gymnasiums and yoga centres to operate while increasing the timings for night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am – during which, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited – from August 21.

Here is what remains open, and what continues to remain shut in Punjab:

#Weekend lockdown has been imposed in all 167 cities and towns in the state.

#Daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am has been imposed in the state.

#Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5 for which standard operating procedures will be issued by the Union Health Ministry.

#Essential activities, including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national highways, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted.

#All kind of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by universities, boards, public service commission and other institutions are allowed with social distancing in place.

# No gathering except weddings and funerals will be allowed in the state. The number of guests at a marriage function can't be more than 30 while the number of people at funerals can't go beyond 20.

#The government and private offices will work at 50 percent capacity till the end of August.

#Places of worship will remain open only between 5 am and 8 pm and the number of persons at any given time shall will not exceed 20 with due distancing. Langar and prasad are allowed and SOPs for religious places shall be followed.

#Restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm with 50 percent occupancy or 50 guests, whichever is less. Liquor can be served provided the restaurant has a valid permission from the Excise Department. However, bars shall remain closed.

#All shopping malls and shops, including those in main bazaars of urban and rural areas, will be allowed to open between 7 am and 8 pm.

#Liquor vends shall remain open from 8 am to 10 pm.

#Barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and spas will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm

# Inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods will be allowed without any restriction.

# Industrial units and construction activities are allowed.

What is not allowed:

# Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31 while online or distance learning will continue.

#Cinema halls, swimming polls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will not be permitted to open.

#Social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural events and other large congregations will not be permitted.

#Spitting at public places is completely prohibited and a punishable offence.

#Consumption of liquor, pan, gutka and tobacco in public places is also prohibited, though there will be no restriction on their sale.