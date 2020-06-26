Unlock 1.0 | Shopping malls to reopen in Gurugram next week; religious places to remain shut

Shopping malls in Gurugram, which falls under the National Capital Region (NCR), will reopen next week. The malls have been shut for the past three months due to the nationwide coronavirus-driven lockdown.

However, all places of worship will continue to remain shut.

The relaxations were announced a day after India saw its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, at 17,296 new novel coronavirus infections. The total coronavirus tally of the country now is 4,90,401, while the number of fatalities has crossed 15,000.

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has stated that shopping malls will be re-opened in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre, Mint has reported.

He said that malls will have to strictly abide by government guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If any mall is found to be violating SOPs, they will be shut immediately.

Barring Gurugram and Faridabad, shopping malls and religious places have been open in the rest of Haryana since June 3. Economic activity in these two districts was curtailed due to rapidly rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

