App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Shopping malls to reopen in Gurugram next week; religious places to remain shut

If any mall is found to be violating standard guidelines, they will be shut immediately.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shopping malls in Gurugram, which falls under the National Capital Region (NCR), will reopen next week. The malls have been shut for the past three months due to the nationwide coronavirus-driven lockdown.

However, all places of worship will continue to remain shut.

The relaxations were announced a day after India saw its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, at 17,296 new novel coronavirus infections. The total coronavirus tally of the country now is 4,90,401, while the number of fatalities has crossed 15,000.

Close

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has stated that shopping malls will be re-opened in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Centre, Mint has reported.

related news

He said that malls will have to strictly abide by government guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

If any mall is found to be violating SOPs, they will be shut immediately.

Barring Gurugram and Faridabad, shopping malls and religious places have been open in the rest of Haryana since June 3. Economic activity in these two districts was curtailed due to rapidly rising cases of the novel coronavirus.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #Gurugram #Reopening India #shopping malls #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Kerala doctor develops herbal mask to contain spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

Coronavirus pandemic | In West Bengal, COVID-19 test price fixed at Rs 2,250, treatment cost capped in private hospitals

WHO chief scientist says Astrazeneca, Moderna most advanced in COVID-19 vaccine race

WHO chief scientist says Astrazeneca, Moderna most advanced in COVID-19 vaccine race

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.