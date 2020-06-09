Unlock 1.0 rules in Ladakh | What is allowed, what is not

The administration of the union territory of Ladakh has classified districts under Red, Orange, and Green categories for the purpose of implementation of unlock 1.0 in line with the Centre's guidelines.

The two districts in the UT-- Kargil and Leh-- have been categorised as Red and Orange zones, respectively.

Let's take a look at what is allowed in Ladakh and what is not.

What's allowed

> All hotels and other hospitality services to function at 50 percent capacity, subject to adherence to SOPs issued by the Centre.

> All shops-- barber shops, salons, beauty parlours-- and restaurants as well as hotels in the Green and Orange zones are allowed to reopen.

> Public transport has been permitted in Orange and Green categories, barring containment zones.

> Marriage related functions with not more than 50 people, with social distancing measures followed, have been permitted. Prior permission for all such functions has to be sought in the Red category districts.

> Funerals and rituals related to last rites have been permitted with not more than 20 people maintaining social distancing.

What's not allowed

> Religious places and places of worship to remain closed for congregations, prayers or offerings.

> All schools, colleges, universities and other educational training or coaching institutions are to remain closed.

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

> Large congregations-- social, political, religious, academic, cultural, sports, entertainment-- has been ordered to remain prohibited across Ladakh.

> People have been prohibited to move around between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.