App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules in Ladakh | What is allowed, what is not

As part of unlock 1.0 rules in Ladakh, the two districts in the UT-- Kargil and Leh-- have been categorised as Red and Orange zones, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash
Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash

The administration of the union territory of Ladakh has classified districts under Red, Orange, and Green categories for the purpose of implementation of unlock 1.0 in line with the Centre's guidelines.

The two districts in the UT-- Kargil and Leh-- have been categorised as Red and Orange zones, respectively.

Let's take a look at what is allowed in Ladakh and what is not.

Close

What's allowed

related news

> All hotels and other hospitality services to function at 50 percent capacity, subject to adherence to SOPs issued by the Centre.

> All shops-- barber shops, salons, beauty parlours-- and restaurants as well as hotels in the Green and Orange zones are allowed to reopen.

> Public transport has been permitted in Orange and Green categories, barring containment zones.

> Marriage related functions with not more than 50 people, with social distancing measures followed, have been permitted. Prior permission for all such functions has to be sought in the Red category districts.

> Funerals and rituals related to last rites have been permitted with not more than 20 people maintaining social distancing.

What's not allowed

> Religious places and places of worship to remain closed for congregations, prayers or offerings.

> All schools, colleges, universities and other educational training or coaching institutions are to remain closed.

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

> Large congregations-- social, political, religious, academic, cultural, sports, entertainment-- has been ordered to remain prohibited across Ladakh.

> People have been prohibited to move around between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ladakh #Reopening India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 impact | NHFS workers wait for pending dues even

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

COVID-19 has not spared either employees or Indian students when it comes to the job market

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 rules in Punjab | What is allowed, what is not

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.