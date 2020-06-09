App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 rules for Puducherry: What is allowed, what is not

Lockdown to continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones demarcated in the union territory until June 30.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)
Representative Image (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

The country is moving towards a gradual reopening of various sectors, following an extended nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Outlining its plan for a phase-wise exit from the lockdown earlier in june, the Centre said it would 'unlock' the country and the economy with time.

In an order dated June 6, the government of the Union Territory of Puducherry announced its decision to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Centre with respect to reopening of various sectors.

Follow this blog for LIVE updated on the COVID-19 pandemic

It said the standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, for the reopening and operation of hotels and other hospitality units, restaurants, shopping malls, religious and other places of worship would be adopted from June 8 onward.

Ahead of the opening up of more and more sectors following the lockdown for over two months, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi appealed to people to observe the '3S'--Safety (by Mask Wearing). Social distancing and Sanitation.

Here is a list of things that are allowed in Puducherry:

> Religious places/places of worship have been allowed to reopen, in line with the SOP laid down for their operation. Those in containment zones shall remain closed and only the ones outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

> Only shopping malls outside containment zones will be allowed to open up, while all those in these zones will continue to remain shuttered.

> Restaurants with dine-ins at 50 percent seating capacity and hotels outside containment zones have been allowed to resume operations.

> Parks, botanical gardens, museums and other tourist spots are allowed to function, subject to adherence of preventive measures to contain and minimise the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

> No restriction on inter and intra-state movement of goods.

Also Read | Unlock 1.0 rules: Centre issues fresh guidelines for government officials, staffers

What is not allowed

> Schools, colleges, educational training or coaching institutions will remain closed. A decision on the reopening of these institutions will be taken later in the month of July by the Education Department.

> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain closed. A date for their reopening will be announced later.

> No large congregations-- social, political, cultural or religious-- have been permitted as of now.

> People are not allowed to move between 9 pm and 5 am, except for essential activities.

> Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the Containment Zones till June 30.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 03:11 pm

