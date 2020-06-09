Unlock 1.0 rules for Jharkhand: What is allowed, what is not

With 1,256 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jharkhand up until the now, the state government continues to tread cautiously even as the country moves towards a gradual 'unlocking' of various sectors after over two months of life under lockdown.

Starting June 8, the state has begun a staggered lifting of restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with the Centre's 'Unlock 1.0' guidelines.

Let's take a look at what is allowed and what's not.

Here's what's not allowed

> All places of worship and shopping malls continue to remain closed in the state.

> Movement of individuals prohibited between 9 pm to 6 am, except for essential activities.

> Large congregations-- social, political, cultural, academic, entertainment, sports-- continue to remain prohibited.

> Consumption of paan, gutka, liquor, tobacco and tobacco products, as well as spitting, in public places is prohibited.

Here's what's allowed

> Shops allowed to reopen but to not allow more than 5 people at one time.

> Marriage-related gatherings permitted in non-containment zones, with not more than 50 people in attendance.

> Funerals and last rites also permitted with not more than 20 people, while adhering to necessary social distancing norms and preventive steps.

> All movement of individuals within the state of leaving the state has been permitted. However, private vehicles and taxis to require e-passes for movement.