Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on September 16 announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself.

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2020

"I request everyone who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol. Stay safe," he added.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha MP from Tirupati YSRCP leader Balli Durga Prasad Rao passed away at a hospital in Chennai, after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

With a spike of 90,123 fresh cases of COVID-19, India has breached the 50 lakh-mark. In the last 24 hours, 1,290 deaths were reported across the country, pushing the death toll due to the infection to 82,066.