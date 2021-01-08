Two more life-saving COVID-19 drugs found; UK to start using tocilizumab and sarilumab

The British government has imposed a stricter tiered set of restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London. (File image: Reuters)

Two new drugs, typically used for arthritis, have been found to have a significant impact on COVID-19, by reducing mortality by 8.5 percent, a new study has shown.

The drugs also speed up patients' recovery and reduce the length of time that critically-ill patients need to spend in intensive care units (ICUs), showed the study on the efficacy of interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonists in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The international study known as the REMAP-CAP trial has shown that the two drugs - tocilizumab and sarilumab - reduced mortality rate in COVID-19 patients from 35.8 percent in a control group to 27.3 percent.

The latest analysis is published in a pre-print available on medRxiv, with the findings submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

For the full analysis, 353 patients had been assigned to tocilizumab, 48 to sarilumab and 402 to standard care (control). The majority of patients were also treated with corticosteroids and were receiving respiratory support.

The findings showed that mortality was reported as 27.3 percent among patients receiving IL-6 receptor agonists (28 percent for tocilizumab, 22.2 percent for sarilumab) compared with 35.8 percent for control group.

According to the lead researcher, Professor Anthony Gordon, from Imperial College London, UK, among every 12 patients treated with these drugs one life could be saved.



Now, critically-ill COVID-19 patients across the UK will be given access to the “new potentially life-saving COVID-19 treatments”, the government announced on January 7.

The UK National Health Service (NHS) patients admitted to the country’s intensive care units (ICUs) will be able to receive tocilizumab and sarilumab, which have also been found to reduce the time COVID-19 patients need to spend ICUs by 10 days.

"The UK has proven time and time again it is at the very forefront of identifying and providing the most promising, innovative treatments for its patients," Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said.

"Today's results are yet another landmark development in finding a way out of this pandemic and, when added to the armoury of vaccines and treatments already being rolled out, (the two drugs) will play a significant role in defeating this virus," said Hancock.

He said the government has worked quickly to ensure this treatment is available to the NHS patients without delay, meaning hundreds of lives will be saved.

The UK government is working closely with Roche, which manufactures tocilizumab, to ensure treatments continue to be available to UK patients.