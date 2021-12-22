Two Civic Schools in Mumbai Turned Into Covid Care Centre for Prisoners Still Await Reopening

Representative Image

Over two lakh students studying in classes 1 to 7 returned to their respective classrooms in Mumbai as BMC reopened schools from December 15 onwards. But students of two civic schools situated in Mumbai’s Byculla area are still waiting for their turn to enter classrooms. These two BMC-run schools at Byculla are being used as a covid care facility by Arthur Road jail and Byculla District Prison. These schools are used for segregation and treatment of prisoners who have tested positive of covid-19.

City Collector Rajiv Nivatkar had requisitioned two civic schools at Byculla S bridge as a segregation centre for new entrants in Byculla and Arthur Road jails and the municipal school in ES Patanawala road as a Covid treatment facility.

According to jail authorities, they have selected these schools after seeing several locations, and safety-wise it’s most convenient to them, they claimed. These schools have not been vacated till now, as they hope to be provided with an alternative location which fit all parameters of security and safety.

The delay, however, is costing young children precious time in the classroom, which has come after two long years, but they can’t enjoy the ambience just yet.

Reacting to the situation, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said “Two schools are being used as a quarantine facility for jailed inmates, their treatment is also on. But I have spoken to the jailer also, and talks are on, we asked them to keep one school if you want and you can keep a strict vigil on positive jailed inmates, but the other school you should vacate so students can use."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

For now, there has been no concrete solution to this issue but the BMC education department is in talks with the jail authorities, and hopefully, the issue will be resolved soon so that students of these schools can resume physical classes soon.