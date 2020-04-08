App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 bn to 'disarm' COVID-19

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said he will use the shares of his mobile payments company Square to fund relief programmes. The donation equates to nearly 28 percent of his wealth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, has said he will donate $1 billion in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said he will use the shares of his mobile payments company Square to fund Start Small LLC which will focus on providing relief for COVID-19. The donation equates to nearly 28 percent of his wealth.

Once the pandemic is "disarmed", the Start Small fund would focus on education and healthcare for girls and universal basic income (UBI), Dorsey added.

Close

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now," the Twitter CEO said in another tweet.

related news

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting 209 countries and territories around the world. Globally, as on April 8 2020, there have been 1,282,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 72,776 deaths, reported to WHO.

At the time of writing this article, the total number of confirmed reported COVID-19 cases in India were at 4,789. The Union Health Ministry has said that 124 people have died in the country due to the disease.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 07:57 am

tags #coronavirus #Jack Dorsey #Twitter #world

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.