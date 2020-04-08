Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 bn to 'disarm' COVID-19

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, has said he will donate $1 billion in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.



I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz

— jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said he will use the shares of his mobile payments company Square to fund Start Small LLC which will focus on providing relief for COVID-19. The donation equates to nearly 28 percent of his wealth.

Once the pandemic is "disarmed", the Start Small fund would focus on education and healthcare for girls and universal basic income (UBI), Dorsey added.

"Why now? The needs are increasingly urgent, and I want to see the impact in my lifetime. I hope this inspires others to do something similar. Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now," the Twitter CEO said in another tweet.

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting 209 countries and territories around the world. Globally, as on April 8 2020, there have been 1,282,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 72,776 deaths, reported to WHO.

At the time of writing this article, the total number of confirmed reported COVID-19 cases in India were at 4,789. The Union Health Ministry has said that 124 people have died in the country due to the disease.