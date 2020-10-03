Trump family, Mike Pence, Pelosi, Kamala Harris test negative for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump's close family, several key government officials and politicians have tested negative for COVID-19 after the American leader and First Lady Melania Trump announced on October 2 that had been infected by the novel coronavirus.

A slew of negative test results was announced subsequently by prominent American political figures, according to reports. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife Jill said they tested negative and his running mate, vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff followed suit.

Further negative results came in for US Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump's son Barron, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Other Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and key economic adviser Larry Kudlow also tested negative. Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has been nominated to the US Supreme Court by Trump, also returned a negative test.

However, several close aides of Trump have tested positive. Adding to that list were Senator Mike Lee, Republican of Utah, and Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.