Tripura schools to resume classes for standards 9 and 11 from December 28

The Tripura education department has announced that schools can resume classes for standards IX and XI from December 28. The state government said schools are being reopened because the COVID-19 situation is now under control.

The order comes weeks after the Tripura government allowed reopening of colleges and schools for the students of classes 10 and 12.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Saju Vaheed, Joint Secretary, Secondary Education as saying on December 22: “As it reveals that the situation of COVID-19 is under control in the state, so the students of Class-IX & XI (both government, government aided and private unaided schools) shall be allowed to attend schools with effect from December 28, 2020.”

However, to attend classes, the students will have to get a consent letter from their parents.

The school authorities will have to ensure routine sanitisation and thermal screening is carried out and that there is proper hand washing facilities available for the students, staff, and parents of students.

Schools will also have to ensure that there is physical distancing of six feet between the students inside the classrooms.

Tripura’s total coronavirus tally is 33,188 at present and 380 COVID-19 patients have died in the state.

