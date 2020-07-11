'Total' lockdown extended in Thane district, Navi Mumbai, UMC

A lockdown with minimum exemptions in place in Thane district, excluding city limits, and Navi Mumbai municipal areas was extended on July 11, till July 19 due to rise in coronavirus cases over the past few days, officials said.

The order for Thane district was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar and Municipal Commissioner AB Misal announced the extension for Navi Mumbai, they added.

The "total" lockdown in Ulhasnagar municipal corporation (UMC) limits, also part of Thane district, has been extended by civic chief Raja Dayanidhi till July 22.