Top virologist Gagandeep Kang backs third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

Gagandeep Kang, one of the country’s leading experts on vaccines, is a Professor at the Department of Gastrointestinal Sciences at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

India’s top microbiologist and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang on December 6 said that immunocompromised persons must be administered an additional dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Speaking in favour of administering an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Kang said: “South African data shows COVID-19 positive children are hospitalised for other reasons. Need to worry about Sars-Cov2 virus in immuno-compromised children, not overall.”

She added: “People who are immunocompromised, need a third dose or a booster dose as two studies have shown that immune response to vaccines given in India is lower in immunocompromised people (such as cancer patients on therapy, transplants patients, AIDS patients, etc).”

However, there isn’t enough data available at the moment to devise a booster strategy for India, Dr Kang explained.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is slated to meet today to discuss the issue of administering an ‘additional’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals.

A PTI report quoted officials as clarifying that an additional dose of vaccine is different from a booster dose. A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due to primary vaccination is presumed to have declined, while an additional dose is given to immunocompromised and immunosuppressed individuals when the primary schedule of vaccination does not provide adequate protection from the infection and disease.

Recently, Serum Institute of India (SII) sought from the drug regulator approval for Covishield as a booster dose against the novel coronavirus infection. In an application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at SII, said UK-MHRA has already approved the booster dose for AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, while citing there is no shortage of Covishield in India and that there is a demand for booster dose from those who have already taken two doses in view of the ongoing pandemic and emergence of new strains.

In its bulletin dated November 29, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) recommended booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for those above 40 years with a preference to high-risk and high-exposure populations. However, on Saturday it said its recommendation was not for the national immunisation programme as many more scientific experiments are required to assess its impact.