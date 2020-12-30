These states, UTs are reopening schools from January 2021

Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Odisha have already reopened schools for students of higher classes.

Government and private schools in the country that had been shut for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been gradually reopening as per the SOPs released by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

While schools have been allowed to reopen, several states and Union territories are yet to resume normal classes and plan on doing so from January 2021. Also, most of these states and UTs will be reopening schools only for higher classes such as classes 9 to 12, as the students need to prepare for board exams and have the maximum academic burden.

Here is a list of states that are reopening schools in January 2021 to resume normal classes:

In Assam schools are reopening for students of all classes from January 1, 2021. In fact, the Assam government has announced that all educational institutes will be allowed to function normally from January as the coronavirus situation in the state is now under control.

In Karnataka, schools will be reopening for students of classes 6 to 12 from January 1. Attendance will not be compulsory and students looking to attend classes will have to obtain letter of consent signed by their parents.

In the Union territory of Puducherry, schools will reopen from January 4. At first, only half-day classes will be held; full-day classes will begin from January 18.

In Maharashtra’s Pune, schools will be reopening from January 4 for students of classes 9 to 12. However, the civic body of Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai has announced that no school in the city will reopen till January 15, 2021.

The Bihar government has allowed schools to reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 from January 4. Coaching centres, degree colleges, medical colleges, and engineering colleges are also reopening in Bihar in January 2021.

The Kerala government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, and other educational institutes in the first week of January. Initially, only fifth and sixth semester college students will be allowed to attend classes. The classes for other semesters will resume gradually.

