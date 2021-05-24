Thank India, South Africa for their initiative at WTO to waive IP protections for COVID-19 products: WHO chief

Representative image

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday thanked India and South Africa for their initiative at the world body to temporarily waive some Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) rules on COVID-19 products.

In his opening remarks to the World Health Assembly, World Health Organisation Director-General Ghebreyesus called on nations to share doses through COVAX and underlined the need to scale-up manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines. Covid Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) is an international initiative aimed at equitable access to vaccines.

Explained: All about health insurance claim settlements relating to COVID-19

He said the bottom line is that "we need a lot more doses, we need them fast, and we must leave no stone unturned to get them. While noting that several manufacturers have said they have capacity to produce vaccines if the originator companies are willing to share licenses, technology and know-how, he voiced concern that he finds it difficult to understand why this has not happened yet.

"I thank India and South Africa for their initiative at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 products, and I thank those countries that are supporting these efforts, he said. India had worked with South Africa and other partners in the WTO to seek a relaxation in the norms of the TRIPS agreement to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In a major policy change earlier this month, the Biden administration backed the initiative by India and South Africa at the WTO to temporarily waive patent rules on COVID-19 vaccines, seen as a breakthrough in the global fight against the deadly pandemic by potentially expanding the supply of the vaccines and more affordable doses for less wealthy nations. The WHO chief said that the ongoing vaccine crisis is a scandalous inequity" that is perpetuating the pandemic.

More than 75 per cent of all vaccines have been administered in just 10 countries. There is no diplomatic way to say it: a small group of countries that make and buy the majority of the world's vaccines control the fate of the rest of the world. Ghebreyesus noted that the number of doses administered globally so far would have been enough to cover all health workers and older people, if they had been distributed equitably. We could have been in a much better situation.

I understand that every government has a duty to protect its own people. I understand that every government wants to vaccinate its entire population… But right now, there is not enough supply. Countries that vaccinate children and other low-risk groups now do so at the expense of health workers and high-risk groups in other countries. That's the reality, he said. Lamenting that doses available to COVAX remain vastly inadequate, he stressed that the global vaccine distribution alliance works.

We have shipped every single one of the 72 million doses we have been able to get our hands on so far to 125 countries and economies. But those doses are sufficient for barely 1 per cent of the combined population of those countries, he said. Ghebreyesus called on Member States to support a massive push to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September, and a drive to December to achieve the goal of vaccinating at least 30 percent by the end of the year.

This is crucial to stop severe disease and death, keep our health workers safe and reopen our societies and economies.