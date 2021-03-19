Tech Mahindra to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for employees across the world

In India, Rs 250 per vaccine dose is charged at private facilities (File image: AP)

Tech Mahindra Ltd, a leading Indian multinational technological company, announced on March 19 that it would be covering the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees across the world.

Headquartered in India's Pune, the company has its workforce spread across 90 countries. Currently, over 121,900 professionals work for the company globally.

All the employees in India have been urged by Tech Mahindra to register themselves for vaccination - if they are eligible - through the CoWIN or Aarogya Setu application.

"We will reimburse the vaccine cost for all our associates globally. This is to reiterate our belief in ‘wellness before business’, and underscore our commitment towards our employees’ health and safety," Tech Mahindra's Global Chief People Officer Harshvendra Soin said.

"Tech Mahindra has also launched ‘Mhealthy’, a comprehensive COVID-19 risk screening test to test the presence of anti-bodies along with all the vital health stats for COVID-19 co-morbidities," an official release stated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

By generating real-time reports, the solution ensures that every individual stepping into the Tech Mahindra premises is healthy, making it a safe place to work, it added.

"Committed towards the fight against COVID-19, Tech Mahindra has institutionalized an integrated approach to not only enable a safe working environment for its associates, but to also enable customers to grow their businesses in a safe, secure, and sustainable way," the statement further said.

In India, the vaccination programme was launched on January 16. Only healthcare and other frontline workers were eligible to receive the shots in the initial phase.

In the second phase of immunisation drive, which started from March 1, citizens aged above 60 and 45-plus with comorbidities were permitted to take the vaccine doses.