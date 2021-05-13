Tech Mahindra sets up COVID care unit at Hinjewadi-Pune facility

Representational image (Reuters)

Tech Mahindra Ltd on May 13 announced the opening of a COVID Care Unit in its Hinjewadi, Pune facility as the country reels under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The IT services giant said that it will offer 25 beds, along with healthcare and pharmacy support in partnership with Ruby Hall Clinic to the Covid Care Unit which will be open to associates and their families for healthcare support.

The patients will be treated and monitored by the doctors and nurses of Ruby Hall Clinic - Hinjewadi and will have access to essential services including food, pharmacy, oxygen, and Wi-Fi, among others, the company said in its release.

“Maharashtra, especially Pune has been badly affected by the second wave of the pandemic. The launch of our Hinjewadi COVID care unit in Pune is a humble initiative from our end to stand by the Maharashtra government in their efforts to combat the current crisis and lend a helping hand to people in need," Rajendra Kembhavi, Head Human Resource (Pune) at Tech Mahindra, said.

Tech Mahindra has taken a number of steps in view of the pandemic to help its staff and their families. These include COVID-19 vaccination drives, setting up a 24/7 Emergency Help Desk to address requests related to hospitalisation and medication, and setting up an Associate Welfare Trust.