Tamil Nadu reverses order allowing 100% occupancy in theatres after Centre's objection

The Chief Minister Edappadi KG Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on January 8 reversed its order allowing full occupancy in movie theatres, a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs asked it to do so amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MHA issued a notification asking the state government to to retract its orders for 100 percent capacity in cinema halls and follow the Centre's COVID guidelines.

The Palaniswami-led government had on January 4 allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes in the state to increase the seating capacity from existing 50 percent to 100 percent following COVID-19 protocols.

Following this, the Union Home Ministry took the matter into consideration and asked the state government to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, citing the Palaniswami government order as dilution to MHA's December 28, 2020 order issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The MHA even stated that the COVID-19 guidelines should be followed by all states and UT governments until January 31, 2021, based on Centre's November 28, 2020 order.

"The government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) vide their Notification No G.O. (Ms) No 001 dated 04.01.2021 has permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes from existing 50% capacity to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). This amounts to dilution of MHA Order dated 28th December, 2020 issued under the DM Act, 2005," the MHA notification said.

Apart from this, the MHA reminded the states and UT government about the Supreme Court's December 18, 2020 order in which it issued directions to state governments for strict enforcement of guidelines/SOPs issued by the Union government. The apex court had also asked the states to adhere to strict compliance on COVID-Appropriate behaviour including social distancing, wearing of masks etc.

"In view of the above, GoTn is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28th December, 2020 and inform compliance to this ministry (MHA)," the notification added.

Earlier, the Palaniswami government gave permission to cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes in the state to increase the seating capacity from existing 50 percent to 100 percent after Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay and others met him on December 28, 2020.

The Tamil superstar and others had requested Palaniswami to increase the capacity as against the current capacity of 50 percent seating at theatres, following his upcoming release Master, which will hit the theatres this Pongal on January 13. The Movie will hit the cinemas with Silambarasan aka STR's Eeswaran.

Prior to this, Palaniswami-led government had allowed cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes in the state to reopen with 50 percent of their seating capacity on November 10, 2020 after MHA allowed relaxations in the COVID-19 guidelines.