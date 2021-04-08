Tamil Nadu govt tightens curbs amid COVID-19 surge: What's allowed, what's not

Tamil Nadu was one of the severely affected states in India during the first phase of pandemic (File image: Reuters)

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on April 8 announced fresh restrictions to prevent the violation of social distancing norms.

The state government, in an official release, blamed the non-adherence to the safety norms as the reason behind the recent spurt in infections.

The new restrictions will come into effect from April 10. Here is a list of what is allowed and what is prohibited.

All religious events and festival-gatherings have been barred till further orders. The places of worship, however, will remain open till 8 pm.

Restaurants and tea shops can also remain open till 11 pm, but operate only at 50 percent customer capacity.

Only 50 percent seating will be permitted at cinema theatres in multiplex, recreation clubs, entertainment and amusement parks, zoological parks and museums.

Social, political, educational, entertainment, sporting and cultural events will be allowed in indoor venues with a maximum capacity of 200 people only.

For outdoor stadiums, the government has allowed the events to take place but in absence of spectators.

Swimming pools can be used only for sports training purpose.

Not more than 100 persons would be allowed at wedding ceremonies, and only up to 50 at funerals.

Exhibition halls are allowed to operate from only business to business events.

While public transport will remain available, standing passengers will not be allowed in government and private buses. The restrictions will be applied to the widely used MTC buses in Chennai.

In taxis, the government has capped the number of commuters to only three. In auto-rickshaws, only two passengers can commute together.

Tamil Nadu, one of the severely affected states in the first phase of pandemic, has seen its daily count of cases gradually rising over the past month. As per the last update issued by the health department, the state reported 3,986 new cases in the preceding 24 hours. The count of active infections has grown from 13,070 on March 28 to 27,743 on April 7.