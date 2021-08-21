Tamil Nadu eases COVID-19 norms, to open schools, theatres, beaches; here's more details

Representational Image

Tamil Nadu government on August 21 announced relaxations in the COVID-19 restrictions and allowed schools from Class 9 onwards to reopen from September 1 following coronavirus safety rules. Cinema theatres, beaches zoos, parks, boat houses, etc. are also allowed to reopen from August 23 onwards, provided COVID-19 SOPs are maintained.

Under the new guidelines, schools can also serve students with food under the 'noon-meal scheme', while the decision on resuming offline classes for Classes 1-8 will be taken after September 15.

For colleges and polytechnic institutes, the government allowed them to open on rotation basis from September 1 as per the guidelines. However, faculty and staff members have to be fully vaccinated.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from September 1. Check SOPs here

The Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government allowed reopening of theatres at 50 percent capacity from Monday (August 23). However, theatres have been directed to ensure their staff is vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Similarly bars in hotels and clubs have been allowed to open from August 23, but only if staff members have received the COVID-19 jab. Beaches will now be open to the public and authorities have been directed to ensure vaccination of vendors and shopkeepers. Same guideline have been issued for botanical and zoological parks.

The state government has allowed offices of IT firms to function with 100 percent staff attendance. The administration also allowed swimming pools to open, but only for sports training, given that all trainees are above the age of 18 and trainers have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a major move, the state government gave green signal to resume operations of buses to neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with COVID SOP. It also extended shops to operate till 10 pm, which was earlier restricted till 9 pm.