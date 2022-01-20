Supreme Court pulls up states over non-payment of ex gratia amount for COVID death

The Supreme Court, expressing displeasure at the relatively low disbursal numbers in most states, on Wednesday directed state governments not to reject any claims for ex-gratia payment for Covid-19 deaths on “technical grounds”.

“Claimants be given a chance to rectify their applications and such claims be seen by the grievance redressal committee within a week from January 19,” said the Supreme Court.

In June last year, the court had asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to consider fixing the ex gratia amount in response to petitions seeking monetary compensation for Covid-19 deaths. NDMA recommended paying Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of the deceased out of the State Disaster Relief Fund. The court accepted this in October last year.

The Supreme Court also asked Andhra Pradesh to reach out to all those whose claims were incorrectly rejected and offer them the opportunity to correct their applications. Of the 36,205 applications for claims, the state paid only 11,464. The official death count of the state stood at 14,471.

“It is very serious that the record maintained by you was faulty. You are dismissing the applications on defects. Please get it rechecked. The money should reach the people and that is our goal,” said the court.

Andhra Pradesh informed the court that about 31,000 claims had been cleared and would be paid soon.

The court, however, said: “No justification has been offered for not making payment to those whose applications are found to be in order.” It warned that this was tantamount to disobedience of its earlier directions and the Andhra Pradesh chief secretary was liable for action under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The chief secretary assured prompt action.

According to data submitted by Bihar, the state recorded 12,090 deaths, received 11,095 claims, and paid compensation to 9,821 people.

“We are not ready to believe that only 12,000 persons died in Bihar,” the court said.

It added that those who do not get ex gratia benefit are likely to be the uneducated or poor. “So extra effort is needed to reach them, and the effort should not be on paper. Payments have to be actually made,” the court said.

The court also questioned Gujarat on rejection of claims and sought to know the reason. “Why didn’t you upload the reasons,” it asked the counsel appearing for Gujarat. Of the 89,633 claims received, the state has paid 58,840. The official death count is eight times less – 10,094.

Kerala said it recorded 49,300 deaths till January 10 this year, and had received 27,274 claims of which 23,652 had been paid while 178 were rejected and 891 were returned. The bench asked why the state had received fewer applications as compared to the death toll. “Every state has received more applications, why not yours?” said the court, and asked the state to decide pending claims within a week.

The counsel appearing for Punjab said 8,786 claims had been received, of which 6,667 had been paid. The official death count is 16,557.

Saying that approximately 10,000 children had lost both their parents in the country, the country said it would be difficult for them to apply for compensation. It directed states “to reach out to those children… so that the compensation can be paid to them”. It clarified that payments must be made only to the children, and not to any other relative.