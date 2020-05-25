States seeking to employ Uttar Pradesh workers will need permission: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said states who wish to employ workers from UP must seek the state government's permission before doing so. Adityanath also announced that a Migrant Commission will be set up to provide employment to migrants who returned to the state amid coronavirus lockdown, reported The Indian Express.

"The Uttar Pradesh government will lay down stringent conditions to ensure social security of workers from UP," the CM said during a webinar.

"If other states need manpower, the UP government will give the manpower social security. We will provide insurance and security. However, other states cannot employ people from UP without the state's permission,” he added.

The Migrant Commission will provide jobs to workers according to their skills. Adityanath had earlier asked state officials to do skill mapping of migrant workers so that they can be provided employment once they complete the quarantine period.

The CM also accused the Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra of deceiving migrant workers.

"Migrant workers who built Maharashtra with their blood and sweat only got deceit from the state government. They were left to fend for themselves, forcing them to leave the state," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

