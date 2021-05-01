MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

SpiceJet announces deferment of up to 50% in April salary for senior employees: Report

The airline promised its employees that the deferred salaries will be paid once the situation improves.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 percent of the April salary of its employees due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic's impact on aviation sector, including the airline.

According to a report in Business Standard, the airline's Chairman Ajay Singh has forgone his entire salary as the company promised its employees that the deferred salaries will be paid once the situation improves.

While junior employees, including loaders and drivers, have received their salary in full, others including ground staff, cabin crew, commercial staff and pilots have been paid only 10-50 percent of the April salary.

"The domestic passenger traffic across all airlines which had peaked at more than 300,000 passengers per day in mid-February 2021 (showing signs of recovery), has now drastically dropped to less than 130,000 passengers per day. In this backdrop, the company has once again been compelled to implement certain tough economic measures to secure the long term interest of our SpiceJet family," the airline's Vice President (Operations), Gurcharan Arora, wrote to pilots on May 1, reported the daily.

"The salary deferment (of between 10 per cent to 50 per cent) in the higher pay grades is a temporary measure to survive this economic crisis and the deferred salaries will be paid by the company once the conditions improve," Arora added.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Covid-19 pandemic #SpiceJet
first published: May 1, 2021 08:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.