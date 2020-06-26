Siyaram launches anti-corona fabric which 'destroys COVID-19 virus in seconds'

Siyaram, one of India's most well-known fashion textile brands, has launched its anti-coronavirus range of fabric. The fabrics, launched to fight against the spread of COVID-19 outbreak, have been tested by World Health Organisation-approved labs.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the new anti-corona fabric provides protection from the virus and is developed in association with HeatlhGuard, an Australia-based company, which has been working in non-invasive healthcare for 25 years.

The new fabric guarantees 99.94 percent effectiveness against coronavirus and has non-leaching properties compared to other metal-based chemistry products, making the treated layer of fabric to not dissolve in water, the company said in a statement. The fabric is also made from natural, sustainable and biodegradable materials.

Ramesh Poddar, CMD of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, said 90 percent of a human body is covered with clothes and viruses have the ability to thrive on fabric surfaces for longer hours which increases our exposure to the infection.

"The ‘cosmetic-based chemistry’ coating utilized in the making of our fabric consists of positive compounds and when it comes in contact with the negative compounds, it disintegrates the outer lipid coating and destroys the virus in a matter of few seconds," Poddar said in a statement.

"We have ensured that fabrics do not compromise on the style quotient. We want our customers to be protected in style and, in the coming days, the anti-corona fabric will not just be a trend, but a necessity. This fabric will allow our customers to embrace life after lockdown with full confidence," added Poddar.

Siyaram Silk Mills, which has its factories in Tarapur, Silvassa and Daman, produces over 80 million meters of fabrics annually with a diverse range of fabrics such as polyester, viscose, polyester cotton, 100 percent cotton, 100 percent wool and 100 percent linen with some of the popular brands such as Siyaram’s, J Hampstead, Cadini, Oxemberg, and Casa Moda.

(With inputs from PTI)