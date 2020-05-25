App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shramik Special train from Mumbai takes 4 days to reach Uttar Pradesh due to 'congested routes'

Trains from Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country have been forced to take detours owing to congestion on routes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Shramik Special train, which left Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on May 21, reached its destination, Basti, Uttar Pradesh after nearly four days on May 24.

The train was supposed to reach Basti in 24 hours, as per its schedule, but took almost four days due to multiple detours, The Times of India reported.

Trains from Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country have been forced to take detours owing to congestion on routes.

"Our journey from Mumbai to Basti has become long and troublesome in this hot and humid weather. According to the Railways' schedule, we should have reached in 28 hours but it has been four days," said Birendra Singh before the train reached Basti.

"This train was to reach Basti via Itarsi, Bhopal, Jhansi, Kanpur and Lucknow. But we have been taken via Agra, Gwalior, Haryana, Rajasthan and Ghaziabad. We crossed the UP border through Delhi and from there reached Lucknow," Singh added.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said, "Nearly 80 percent of Shramik Special trains terminate at Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, causing congestion on routes. This has led to trains taking detours."

In a similar incident, migrant workers were baffled after Uttar Pradesh-bound train from Maharashtra arrived at Rourkela.

Rubbishing passengers' claim that driver had taken a wrong route, Railways officials had said that it was a planned diversion due to traffic congestion.

First Published on May 25, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #railways #Shramik Special

