Shanghai to reopen all schools September 1 with daily COVID testing

China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it will reopen all primary, middle and high schools, kindergartens and nurseries on September 1 after months of COVID-19 closures.

Shanghai will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst COVID outbreak in April and May.