    Shanghai to reopen all schools September 1 with daily COVID testing

    Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst COVID outbreak in April and May.

    Reuters
    August 14, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    (Representative image: AP)

    China's financial hub Shanghai said on Sunday it will reopen all primary, middle and high schools, kindergartens and nurseries on September 1 after months of COVID-19 closures.

    Shanghai will require all teachers and students to take nucleic acid tests for the coronavirus every day before leaving campus, according to a statement published by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission.

    Shanghai shut all schools in mid-March before the city's two-month lockdown to combat its worst COVID outbreak in April and May.

     
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 08:51 am
