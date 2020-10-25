COVID-19: Second phase of Oxford vaccine trials completed in Mumbai, BMC set to start third phase

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, several vaccine candidates are in various stages of trials. Here are all the latest updates on coronavirus vaccines and their progress.

The second phase of Oxford-AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials has been completed and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon start the third phase of its clinical trials in Mumbai, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to the report, the third phase trials will start after the first batch of volunteers complete 28 days since their vaccination. The report states that as many as 200 health volunteers participated in the second phase of the trials, which were being conducted at King Edward Memorial (KEM) and BYL Nair hospitals.

"With the approval, we will be able to start the third phase of the trial once the first set of volunteers complete 28 days of the first vaccination. As per ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines, the third trial can only be conducted on volunteers after a gap of 28 days," BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate. SII is also conducting Phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the candidate in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Dr Suresh Jadhav, the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), had earlier said that India might get its first vaccine in March 2021, provided regulators speed up the process as multiple manufacturers are working on it.

AstraZeneca has also resumed the US trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators.