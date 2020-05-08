Sebi shutters headquarters for three days after employee tests positive: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has been forced to shut its headquarters for three days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, sources told Mint.

All employees who came in contact with the person who tested positive, have been asked to report to the HR department. They will also have to stay in quarantine for 14 days, the report noted.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March. Several services and operations were put under the 'essential' category, thereby exempting them from the restrictions imposed during the lockdown. As markets were also declared an essential service, Sebi continued its operations.

Consequently, employees have also been asked to work from home in the meantime. An official told the paper that the markets regulator has been adhering to all precautionary measures since the implementation of the lockdown.

Meanwhile, after the employee tested positive yesterday, the SEBI offices have been sanitised as per standard protocol.