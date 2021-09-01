Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google to book a slot, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Representative image: Reuters

In a bid to further strengthen the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Health Ministry has partnered up with Google to help eligible beneficiaries find a nearby vaccination centre.

"The Ministry of Health has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine: Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google, Check availability of slots & more, Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot," tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area – across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant.

In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

Here's how to book a vaccination appointment on CoWin via Google:

Step 1: Go to Google search or Google Maps

Step 2: On the bar, search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google

Step 3: Check availability of slots and more

Meanwhile, India administered over 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine on August 31, breaking its single day vaccination record in just four days. Earlier on August 27, India had administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.