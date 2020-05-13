App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scores stranded outside New Delhi railway station due to lack of public transport

"Why have they started running trains when no local transport is available?" an exasperated traveller said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File picture

Thousands of people, who arrived at New Delhi railway station after the partial resumption of trains, were left stranded at the station due to the lack of local transport.

Four trains arrived at the New Delhi railway station on Wednesday. However, due to the unavailability of public transport for people to travel to their destinations, many were forced to walk home, DNA reported.

Many were clueless where to head after exiting the railway station premises which led to a huge gathering. Moreover, no social distancing rules were allegedly followed.

Railways partially resumed train operations from May 12 weeks after services were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown.

Many passengers pleaded cab drivers to take them home in various states. "We can pay you Rs 6,000 maximum if you drive us to Roorkee (a distance of about 200 km)," a man told a cab driver.

Some even tried to convince rickshaw-pullers to take them to their homes in various parts of Delhi.

A resident of Uttam Nagar, Ratnakar, said he had no clue about the non-availability of public transport in Delhi. "Why have they started running trains when no local transport is available? We were not aware that there will be no public transport in Delhi, he said.

26-year-old Md. Taufiq Alam, who arrived from Mumbai, said it is disappointing that the Centre did not think about those who have to travel to their hometown from Delhi. "Centre should have issued an advisory stating that no public transport will be available," Alam said.

After witnessing the chaos outside the railway station, Delhi Police, later in the day, announced that such people can now avail DTC buses for their onward journey.

"For people requiring public transport in the city, the DTC will operate buses from New Delhi Railway Station to the eleven districts headquarters with the terminal point being the District Magistrate (DM) office complex," Delhi Police said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 13, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #New Delhi

