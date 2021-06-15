Scientists discover source of fatal blood clots in COVID-19 patients: Report

Representative image. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado - RC2SJN9VMM9S

In a recent development, scientists in Ireland have identified how some COVID-19 patients can develop life-threatening blood clots. The researchers said the findings could lead to therapies that prevent it from happening.

The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis, reported Science Focus.

In the research conducted to understand why clotting happens, blood samples that were taken from patients with COVID-19 in the Beaumont Hospital Intensive Care Unit in Dublin . The research found out that the balance between a protein that causes clotting, called von Willebrand Factor (VWF), and its regulator, called ADAMTS13, is severely disrupted in patients with severe COVID-19.

When compared to control groups, the blood of COVID-19 patients had higher levels of the pro-clotting VWF molecules and lower levels of the anti-clotting ADAMTS13.

“We looked at the markers in the blood of these patients and tried to understand what was underpinning the blood clotting,” said O’Sullivan.

“We observed elevated levels of the protein, VWF,” O’Sullivan added.

According to Dr Jamie O’Sullivan, the study’s author and research lecturer within the Irish Centre for Vascular Biology at RCSI, the research helps provide insights into the mechanisms that cause severe blood clots in patients with COVID-19.

While acknowledging that while more research is needed to determine whether targets aimed at correcting the levels of ADAMTS13 and VWF may be a successful therapeutic intervention, he said that it is important that therapies are developed for patients with COVID-19.

The research was also led by Professor James O’Donnell of the RCSI and their clinical colleagues in Beaumont Hospital.