Schools in Telangana to reopen for Class 9 and above from February 1: CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on January 11 said schools for Class 9 students and above will open in the state from February 1.

The Chief Minister also said physical classes for Class 12 and degree students will also commence from February 1.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rao held a review meeting with district collectors, ministers and education department officials at Pragathi Bhavan where he directed the district officials to take necessary actions to reopen the schools from February 1.

With the Unlock phase in full swing, many states have allowed schools to start physical classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools will be solely responsible for the safety and hygiene of the students.