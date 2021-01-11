MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Schools in Telangana to reopen for Class 9 and above from February 1: CM K Chandrashekar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a review meeting with district collectors, ministers and education department officials at Pragathi Bhavan on January 11 where he directed the district officials to take necessary actions to reopen the schools from February 1.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on January 11 said schools for Class 9 students and above will open in the state from February 1.

The Chief Minister also said physical classes for Class 12 and degree students will also commence from February 1.

According to a report in The Times of India, Rao held a review meeting with district collectors, ministers and education department officials at Pragathi Bhavan where he directed the district officials to take necessary actions to reopen the schools from February 1.

With the Unlock phase in full swing, many states have allowed schools to start physical classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The schools will be solely responsible for the safety and hygiene of the students.

Under the latest unlock guidelines, schools and coaching institutes in India were allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 15. While the central government gave a go-ahead to start reopening schools, it was left to states/UTs to decide when they would open physical classes. ​
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #K Chandrashekar Rao #Reopening India #Telangana
first published: Jan 11, 2021 05:32 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.