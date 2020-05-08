App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC stays Orissa HC order allowing only migrants who test negative for COVID-19 to return

On May 7, a division bench of the Orissa HC hearing a PIL said the state government must ensure that all those stranded migrant workers who were being brought back are tested for coronavirus before they board the train for Odisha

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on May 8 stayed the Orrisa High Court's order that directed the state government to allow only those migrants who tested negative for novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, to return home, LiveLaw reported.

This followed a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, wherein the HC direction was said to be 'unworkable'.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic 

On May 7, a division bench of the Orissa HC hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) said the state government must ensure that all those stranded migrant workers who were being brought back are tested for coronavirus before they board the train for Odisha. It said that they must be allowed to return only if they tested negative.

related news

The Centre pointed out before the apex court that the order was 'unworkable', also noting that it ignored the home ministry's standard operating procedure for the movement of migrant workers.

Also Read | Pandemic, people and power — how the coronavirus crisis is reshaping strongman politics across the world

The home ministry, on April 29, allowed the inter-state movement of migrants, students, tourists, pilgrims and other such people who were left stranded in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

Following this, train and bus services were made available to migrants who were trying to get back to their respective villages and towns.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

First Published on May 8, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Odisha

