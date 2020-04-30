App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sachin Bansal bats for reopening economy, says 'have to learn to live with the virus'

Bansal tweeted saying that India can't make use of the opportunities if the country's most productive people are locked in their homes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Joining the growing voices on the need to resume economic activity, Flipkart co-founder and CEO of Navi Technologies Sachin Bansal has said it is "time to open up the economy".

Bansal tweeted saying, "We can't lock ourselves up for 2 years in homes waiting for a vaccine. India can't make use of the opportunities if our most productive people are locked in their homes. With COVID's growth slowing down it's time to open up the economy. We have to learn to live with the virus."

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The debate on whether and how to reopen the economy has seen a lot of participants recently. While many have been harping upon the need to open up the economy and getting back to business, there are others who are against the idea of rushing to resume operations for the fear that the same could lead to a sudden spike in the number of infections and thereby hurt the progress made so far in containing the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic.

related news

Earlier today, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said that we need to look at opening up the Indian economy in a measured way as the country's unemployment numbers are worrying. Rajan, in his conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said India needs to be cleverer in lifting the lockdown and open up its economy soon as it does not have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long, he said.

Also Read | Raghuram Rajan to Rahul Gandhi: India needs Rs 65,000 cr to help poor amid COVID-19 crisis

On the global stage, Mark Zuckerberg is one among the many who endorses the ongoing lockdown to control the outbreak. His opinion is in direct contrast with that of another Silicon Valley bigwig, Tesla's Elon Musk, who has tweeted against the lockdown saying "give people their freedom back".

Among one of the first people to call for reopening the economy at the earliest was US President Donald Trump, who continues to reiterate that his government will not extend the lockdown. This, even as the number of reported COVID-19 infections in the country has already surpassed the 1 million mark.

Follow our full coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #Sachin Bansal

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.