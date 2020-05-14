App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 11:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reverse migration ray of hope for north Bengal tea gardens facing manpower shortage

Due to the large-scale migration of workers to other states, the daily shortage in manpower at tea gardens is around 30 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File picture
File picture

As scores of migrants return to their native towns amid the nationwide lockdown, many states are hopeful of making the best use of this exodus. West Bengal, especially tea gardens in Darjeeling, are hoping to prevail through the shortage of workforce witnessed in the past few years.

A large section of tea garden labourers have migrated to other states in search of greener pastures in the last few years. The workers, who are paid Rs 176 per day, still exist on the payroll of the tea companies as 'absentees', Hindustan Times reported.

According to the chairman of Tea Association of India, north Bengal unit, RP Thapliyal, the tea industry in north Bengal requires approximately three lakh workers. Due to large-scale migration of workers, the daily shortage in manpower is around 30 percent.

Due to a shortage of workers, planters find it difficult to carry out maintenance jobs such as cleaning weeds and pruning tea bushes. Planters said the manpower-shortage factor affected the recent harvesting of first flush tea, the most premium product.

SK Lama, general secretary of Himalayan Plantation Workers’ Union, said that tea gardens can employ migrants returning from other states.

A senior workers’ welfare officer said, “Many have already applied for jobs in our garden in the Dooars region. If the migrant labourers are declared medically fit, then there should be no problem in hiring them.”

"Some gardens are operating with only 50 percent manpower. Many workers left because wages here are lower than what some industries offer," said JB Tamang, a senior leader of Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union.

While it looks like a win-win situation for both sides, the migrants have an obstacle to clear before they can work at Bengal tea gardens again.

"Many migrants are absentees and disciplinary action has been initiated against many of them. Future will decide if they would be allowed to work again, but there is hope," said Ram Avtar Sharma, secretary of Tea Association of India.

First Published on May 14, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #tea garden #west bengal

